AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora History Museum is opening a new exhibit to celebrate the city’s Mexican community. The “Mosaic Of Cultures: Aurora’s Mexican Community” exhibit will open Tuesday, May 10 and run through April 2023.
For the creation of the exhibit, the Aurora History Museum reached out to the community in both Spanish and English. Feedback was used to shape the exhibit that showcases popular Mexican cultural and traditional significance to Aurora’s Mexican community.
Admission to the Aurora History Museum is always free. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to stay up to date on related programming, visit AuroraMuseum.org.