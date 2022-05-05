(CBS4) – Norm Early, Colorado’s first Black prosecutor, has died from complications related to diabetes. Early served as a chief deputy DA for the Denver District Attorney’s Office before being appointed DA himself in 1983.
He held that position for 10 years.
Early was instrumental in founding the National Black Prosecutors Association.
Current Denver DA Beth McCann shared a statement saying she remembered Early as a “giant” in the DA’s officer, saying in part “… whenever he was giving a closing argument, we all cleared our schedules to be able to watch.”
“Norm was always passionate about victims of crime and made their well-being a cornerstone of his time as district attorney,” she wrote.