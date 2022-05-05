AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for four suspects wanted in a fraud case. They are accused of targeting customers of Navy Federal Credit Union.
The suspects are accused of stealing personal information from members like account and Social Security numbers.
Investigators then say they then pose as their victims at the Navy Federal Credit Union location on South Tower Road in Aurora and make cash withdrawals from their victims’ accounts.
According to Aurora police, detectives are working to identify the individuals and are asking for the public’s help.
Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the 4 individuals to contact Detective Schnicke at 303.739.6149 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.