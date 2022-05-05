SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)- Tom Spindle and his family had just moved to Superior, Colorado from their home in Alabama in December of 2021. Just weeks later the Marshall Fire started and burned through their new neighborhood. They barely escaped with their lives.

“The fire was right on the road. We actually hoofed it on foot across the field behind the storage facility until we got to McCaslin Blvd. where a couple of saints… a couple of angels named Manuel, two of them both stopped their pickup trucks and picked us up,” said Tom.

They lost their home and everything in it in the fire, and they also lost the community they uprooted their lives for, but from the rubble, they saw their new community rising.

“Seeing everything just burn was… it was really sad, but it was also like really encouraging just how the community responded to it there’s just been so much outreach and so much love,” said Tom.

Thursday, they saw just how loving their community is. The Chuck E. Cheese just down the street from where their house stood treated them to a day of food and fun.

“The kids were even talking about it. They’ve been watching Chuck E. Cheese, you know get built back up and they’re like, ‘We got to go there,'” said Shayla Spindle the mother of the family.

The restaurant had to be remodeled and the Spindles got the first crack at all the new games Thursday before it officially opened to the public. In addition, Chuck E. Cheese also presented a $10,000 check to The Community Foundation of Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund to help support wildfire awareness.

The Spindles say, like Chuck E. Cheese they are excited to help the community grow, but for now are enjoying a little much needed family time. This day at Chuck E. Cheese.

“This is super fun. This is just taking a little time off work, taking some time off school, and having to place yourself like that’s you who gets to do that,” said Tom.

The restaurant will open to the public Thursday at 5 p.m.