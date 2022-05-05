After four days of wonderful rain in Denver and much of Colorado, we are heading back into a dry and warm pattern. Over the last four days, Denver received .99 inches of rain. We only saw .06 inches the entire month of April, and .05 inches came from one storm.
Temperatures will climb on Friday to the low 80s across the Front Range and Denver on Friday. We’ll get even warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s! We expect it to be pretty windy on Saturday, which means high fire danger once again. We have a Fire Weather Watch that will cover the Front Range and all of the southeastern plains thanks to strong wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures.
We cool off a bit on Sunday with a few clouds for Mother’s Day. A few early showers are possible from some moisture in the mountains. Overall, it looks like a dry eastern Colorado weekend.