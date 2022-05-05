DENVER (CBS4) – The weather pattern over Colorado will undergo a major shift on Thursday as much drier and much warmer weather returns just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

The first four days of May brought most neighborhoods in the metro area over 1 inch of rain. The official total for Denver as measured at the airport was 0.99″ from Sunday through Wednesday. That means the month of May is currently far above normal with precipitation and Denver is also back above normal with moisture for the year even after an extremely dry April (it was the third driest April on record).

After lingering rain on the Eastern Plains and snow in the mountains ends Thursday morning, Colorado will be mostly dry through most of next week as a ridge of high pressure building into the Rocky Mountain region from Arizona works hard to keep the region dry.

For the weekend, it’s possible the mountains could see light rain or snow from late Saturday through early Sunday but any snow accumulation will be very minor and limited to the highest peaks and mountains passes. The chance for rain in Denver and along the Front Range is less than 20% Saturday night. Mother’s Day will be dry and very mild with highs in the upper 70s.

At this time, the next chance for substantial moisture in the metro area should wait until around May 14-15th which is next Saturday and Sunday.