By Jennifer McRae

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Police Department vehicle flipped over onto its roof during a pursuit of a suspect on Thursday afternoon. Two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries suffered when the vehicle rolled.

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the police SUV on its roof with the doors open.

The crash happened while officers were attempting to stop the suspect during a pursuit near Raleigh and Tennessee. The suspect was taken into custody in the area of South Tennyson Street and West Tennessee Avenue after the short pursuit.

The pursuit stemmed from a shooting at 1st and Knox that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

