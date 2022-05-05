DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport unveiled 16 new gates on Thursday. The gates are leased by Southwest Airlines.
The new expansion area also includes more seating, areas for pets and charging stations. There are also more shopping and dining options.
The CEO of DIA Phil Washington said the big upgrades are to keep up with an already growing airport.
“DEN was originally designed for 50 million passengers annually, 50 million. In 2019, we hit 69.5 million,” said Washington.
Southwest will begin using the new gates in June.