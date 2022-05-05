(CBS4) – Cinco de Mayo is a day to celebrate culture and commemorate the Battle of Puebla when an outnumbered Mexican army defeated French forces in 1862. In Denver, that means the revival of the tradition of cruising on Federal Boulevard, and Denver police is again preparing to make sure it stays safe.
Their efforts include increased staffing to make sure the cruising stays out of adjacent neighborhoods.
There will be lane restrictions to slow traffic as well as to give emergency responders access.
And when it comes to taking action for violations of the law, it’s all a question of safety.
“People hanging out of cars, people that are racing or in the parking lots doing donuts or things like that, yes — those are huge safety concerns … people drinking too much and being intoxicated and driving,” Cmdr. Brad Qualley said in a DPD news conference Thursday morning.
Denver events to celebrate Cinco de Mayo take place through Saturday. That includes the Cinco de Mayo parade, which starts on Saturday at 11 a.m.