(CBS4) — It was National Bike & Roll to School Day Wednesday morning, and almost 100 Colorado school participated and promoted safe routes kids can utilize to get to school each day. It was also a day to encourage children to develop more active habits.

We visited Castro Elementary School in Denver, where students rode their bikes or rolled in some fashion to campus in the eleventh year of this nationwide initiative. More than 1,600 schools joined the fun nationwide. Safe routes to school passed out stickers to students who biked or rolled to school.

One of the major points of the day is making sure there are plenty of safety measures to protect the youth: From controlling speeding in school zones, to having plenty of cross walks and biking facilities on school routes.

With those in place, the hope is to inspire students to adopt healthier lifestyles, and teachers have seen the benefits of this in their classrooms.

“When kids take time to get the day started actively, get some of that energy flowing, get some of that blood pumping, they arrive more focused, prepared and ready to learn,” teacher Wendy McMillian said. “Bike to school day is for all kinds of action transportation. So get out there, make your feet be your wheels and have fun. Just your own personal power.”

Castro Elementary students who rode a bike or rolled in on a scooter or skates to school received a goody bag and a raffle ticket for a new bike. Ten bikes will be given out as well as other accessories like helmets, horns, locks and lights.