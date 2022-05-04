WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Nathalyn Wooten is 78 years old.
She drove to Colorado from Oklahoma on Friday, April 29. She arrived in Colorado on Sunday, May 1. When Wooten arrived in Westminster, she called her granddaughter. That was the last time she has been heard from.
Nathalyn suffers from dementia and has severe heart problems. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 245 pounds. She was last seen driving her 2006 black Ford F-150 pickup with Oklahoma license plate #LOS-337.
Anyone who has seen Nathalyn or her vehicle is asked to call the Westminster Police Department 303.658.4360.