DENVER (CBS4) — Following news that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, Colorado advocates and leaders on both sides are preparing for what’s next.

Lynn Grandon, Director of Respect Life Denver, is anti-abortion, and says the idea brings her relief.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. To hear the possibility, I didn’t hardly sleep all night. It was amazing,” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “They think fallacies like, ‘It’s my body.’ – but science shows us – it’s not their body, it’s someone else’s body. If it’s a little boy, he has all the cells, all the reproductive organs. And I have talked with doctors who have cared for women who have developed significant problems from abortion including breast cancer.”

Grandon says her organization uses Catholic teachings to spread the word of the sanctity of life. And she works with women who have had abortions and encourages other options, before they choose to do so.

“Sometimes it doesn’t come up till years later because we bury that pain, but we’re here to help them,” said Grandon.

Others hope to help women, too.

On Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Diana DeGette was joined by the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Adrienne Mansanares, and the President of Cobalt Advocates, Karen Middleton, to discuss what the court’s decision would mean for the Denver area.

DeGette called the draft opinion an attack on women.

“Poor women, women of color, too bad for you. You’re going to be saddled with mental health and physical health issues the rest of your lives,” said DeGette. “Just like that, millions of Americans they lose that right to have the health care they need. People can’t afford to take time off of work. Most women who have abortions already have children, most can’t get heath care.”

“If you need abortion care, we’re here,” said Dani Newsum of Cobalt.

Adrienne Mansanares, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains CEO, added, “Think about the women wearing shoes you will never wear. I’ll never know all the reasons why they make their decision and it’s not my business. I just want to make sure they get the healthcare they deserve.”

Last September, DeGette helped get the Women’s Health Protection Act approved in the U.S. House, which would codify Roe v. Wade, providing federally protected care to people across America.

DeGette is urging the Senate to pass that legislation.