We have had some much needed, soaking rain in Colorado this week. After our very dry April with only .06 inches of rain in Denver, we are now up to .94 inches of rain for May! And it’s only been four days.

More rain is possible tonight and into Thursday morning for the Front Range. Patchy fog is also possible from the foothills to parts of the plains. We expect the rain to clear early tomorrow morning, if it lasts that long. Mountain snow will start to fizzle out as well by the early morning hours.

After the rain clears, some sunshine should peek through the clouds. We will also warm up a bit to the mid to upper 60s. Then we are in for a much bigger warm up on Friday. We are looking to hit right about 80 degrees with sunshine and wind, before climbing to the mid 80s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day will bring slightly cooler temperatures and an isolated chance for showers. It is looking more likely that any rain will mainly stay in the high country.