(CBS4) — It’s official: QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will head to London, England for Week 8 of the upcoming NFL season for their game against QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game will serve as what would have been an away game for Denver and home for the Jags.

The teams will line up against each another on the field at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to be selected by the NFL to play in London as part of its International Series,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said in a Broncos press release. “Broncos Country is everywhere and the best way to grow our game — and reach fans all over the world — is by playing internationally. Our entire organization is excited with the opportunity to play at historic Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars.”

According to the press release, the Broncos tie the Jaguars with eight games played outside of the U.S — the fourth-most NFL games. The matchup also marks the Broncos’ second regular season international game, third game played in London and ninth all-time game outside the U.S. The team’s previous visits to London were in 2010 (Week 8 vs. San Francisco) and 1987 (preseason vs. L.A. Rams).

This matchup is part of the 2022 NFL International Series. In total, three games will be played in London, with two other games played in Munich, Germany and Mexico City, Mexico respectively. All five games were revealed during “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network.

"It feels like the international Super Bowl." — Russell Wilson

The game is set for 7:30 a.m. MT Sunday, Oct. 30 and will stream on ESPN+.

The full Broncos and NFL schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.