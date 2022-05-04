By Rachel Smith
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Rapids visited Aurora’s Paris Elementary on Wednesday to give out free tickets. Players also took selfies and taught the kids some soccer skills.
Every student and teacher at the school received tickers to the Rapids game against Los Angeles Football Club coming up on May 14. The students’ immediate family members will also be allowed to attend the match for free.
The Rapids say they know the pandemic has been hard on students and their families and wanted to give them the opportunity to enjoy a fun event together. Because many of the Rapids players come from other countries, they wanted to connect with a school like Paris Elementary, where the students come from 23 different countries.
The Rapids partnered with Mile High Behavioral Healthcare to provide the tickets to teachers, students and their families.