DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is having a neighborhood block party to celebrate Colorado’s Comeback from the pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis’ office is hosting a three-day event.

Polis and Colorado Treasurer Dave Young visited the Governor’s Art Show in Loveland on Wednesday to kick off Celebrate Colorado weekend, and toured regional sites providing innovative, efficient, and high-quality services to Coloradans in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Longmont.

“Celebrate Colorado is an exciting and fun opportunity to honor the resilience Coloradans have shown after the past two years, and it was an honor to kick off this statewide celebration at the Governor’s Art Show in Loveland,” said Polis. “We are working hard to save people money, provide behavioral health services, elevate workforce opportunities and high quality opportunities for Coloradans and our students.”

State agencies are working on events across Colorado And the state wants you to add your event!

Celebrate Colorado takes place May 6-8 with free and discounted activities for Coloradans to enjoy in their communities.

According to the Governor’s Office, “Coloradans have shown resilience, strength, and compassion over the challenging past two years, and Celebrate Colorado is a great opportunity for families, friends, neighbors, and communities to come together in celebration.”

“Today we’re putting federal dollars into action for a recovery that is based directly on what Coloradans told us was most important to them,” said Treasurer Dave Young in a statement. “Last year, we heard from Coloradans around the state during the Build Back Stronger Statewide Listening Tour. What we’re seeing today is those recommendations being put to work.”

The hope is that anyone can scroll into their neighborhood and learn about something they can do over the weekend.

LINK: Celebrate Colorado