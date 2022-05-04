DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Florida Avenue and Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male.
ALERT: #DPD is in the area of Florida and Platte River Drive investigating a vehicle overturned into the river. No occupants located at this time. Investigation is ongoing. Any additional updates will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/EC2z6i901N
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 4, 2022
“It was a report of a vehicle in the river and fire was out there first,” Denver Police Officer Christine Downs said. “We’ve located a male. He was inside the vehicle – a deceased subject inside the vehicle. If anyone knows anything or saw anything we ask them to call us.”
The victim has not been identified. The manner and cause of death will be determined by the Denver medical examiner.