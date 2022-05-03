(CBS4)– Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control is among multiple organizations encouraging Coloradans to protect their property against wildfires. The division anticipates above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation through June.

That is raising concerns about a possible increase in fire danger.

The Colorado State Forest Service has some advice for homeowners to protect their property:

● Rake and remove pine needles and dry leaves 5 feet from the home, as well as under decks, porches, sheds and play structures.

● Remove leaves and needles from roofs and gutters.

● Sweep porches and decks clear of any burnable plant material.

● Move firewood piles at least 30 feet from the house, preferably uphill.

● Transfer items under decks or porches to a storage area.

● Cover any exposed eave or attic vents with 1/8-inch metal mesh screening.

● Ensure home address signs are clearly visible from the street.

● Contact your local Office of Emergency Management to register for emergency notifications and encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same.

● Confirm at least one alternate path out of your neighborhood other than the one most commonly used and be prepared for potential evacuation requiring the alternative route.

“Taking care of these simple, but critically important, tasks will better prepare you and your family for a wildfire,” said Matt McCombs, State Forester and Director of the CSFS, in a statement. “These are actions anyone living adjacent to wildlands should put into practice. Last December’s Marshall Fire was a tragic, eye-opening reminder that the wildland-urban interface includes grasslands, not just forests. Homeowners have a responsibility to themselves and their families, as well as their community, to prepare their home and property for wildfire, and these activities are the perfect place to start.”