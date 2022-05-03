(CBS4) – A woman from Colorado Springs is the most recent Coloradan arrested and charged in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Jennifer Horvath made her first appearance in federal court on Tuesday and is facing several charges:

– knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

– disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

– disorder conduct on capitol grounds

– other offenses on capitol grounds

The criminal complaint includes a number of images taken from a variety of cameras recording events over the course of that chaotic and deadly afternoon.

The FBI agent investigating Horvath describes her as the girlfriend of Wes Croy, another Coloradan who has already been sentenced for his role in the insurrection.

The agent interviewed one of Horvath’s former co-workers in December who identified her as the woman with long blond hair wearing a red Trump baseball cap inside the Capitol. This image below was taken about 20 minutes after Croy was seen entering the building:

The complaint alleges Horvath was seen dressing up a bust of Winston Churchill.

Five minutes later, the agent says Horvath is seen walking down a corridor with Croy chanting, “Whose House? Our House.” She is identified with the red arrow and Croy with the green arrow.

Moments later, the video pans where the agent says Horvath can be seen with Croy as the crowd overwhelmed the Capitol police officers and pushed further into the building.

The FBI also shared images it retrieved from Croy’s cellphone, showing him and Horvath along with another friend who accompanied them. During an interview with the FBI in September, Croy admitted he and Lindsey unlawfully entered the Capitol building.

Croy also said Horvath took a picture at the Capitol he sent to someone on Facebook Messenger who then passed it along the picture and Croy’s identification to the FBI.

The FBI believes Horvath and Croy entered the Capitol about 2:18 p.m. and left about 2:37 p.m. In that September interview, Croy said that’s when an officer told them to leave but cellphone video shows them going back into the building at about 3:21 p.m.

A static image from the CCTV shows Horvath going back into the building.

That’s when the FBI investigator says an officer took Horvath to the ground in the Rotunda because they believed she was carrying pepper spray.

After that Croy and Vorharth are again seen on CCTV leaving the building about 3:30 p.m.

The agent searched cellphone, email and Facebook records to make the connection from Croy to Horvath. The criminal complaint was officially filed on March 10.