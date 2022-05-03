COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten joined Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, along with other Colorado education leaders, at Stuart Middle School in Commerce City on Tuesday. They discussed the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds to help districts recover after the pandemic.
“Thank you to the teachers, you are who we work for. When we see teachers and students in the classroom, we always say, ‘The boss is here,'” said Marten.
They unveiled an additional $2 million to expand tutoring programs in Colorado. Primavera said not only does it help children, it lays the ground work for future generations of teachers.
“By providing members with experiences in classrooms and opportunities to learn about how to become educators in Colorado, while at the same time providing a living allowance and money for future education, putting them on the path to pursue a career in education,” said Primavera. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’re doing in Colorado.”
“This tutoring core initiative is fabulous work,” said Marten.
The money comes from GEER funds which has already provided more than $30 million to help schools in Colorado.