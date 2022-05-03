DENVER (CBS4) – Several big construction projects are underway at Denver International Airport, but one of them will be completed this week. On Thursday, May 5th, Southwest Airlines will unveil 16 new gates on Concourse C.
Mayor Michael Hancock will join the airline to open the new gates at the far east end of the concourse.
The expansion includes a new outdoor patio, more seating, restrooms, and pet relief areas. There will also be new dining and shopping options.
This is the biggest completed expansion project at DIA since the Westin Hotel opened in 2015.