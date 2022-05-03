DENVER (CBS) – After the third driest April on record, Denver and the Front Range need a wet May and so far mother nature is delivering.

Because of rouge rain over the airport on April 29th, the month just missed being declared the driest April in Denver’s history. Total precipitation was only 0.06″ last month or about 4% of the normal 1.68″.

In just the first 48 hours of May, Denver officially received 0.88″ of moisture or about 41% of the liquid precipitation the city typically receives during the entire month of May.

The third day of the month on Tuesday will be much direr overall but there will still be rain and snow showers in the mountains mainly west of Vail Pass during the day. Denver and the Front Range has just a 20-30% chance for rain showers late in the day. The “best” chance sill be north of the metro area including around Boulder, Longmont, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

By Wednesday morning, there is a good chance for snow in the mountains and higher foothills especially north of I-70. The Denver metro area should be mostly dry Wednesday morning but there is a slight chance for showers before Noon.

Then a better chance for rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will develop later in the day on Wednesday. There is a 60% chance for rain in the metro area during the evening commute. Isolated thunder is possible.

It will also be noticeably cooler again on Wednesday with highs in the 50s along the urban corridor. Then drier and much warmer weather will return for the end of the weekend. The next better chance for rain after Wednesday night will wait until Mother’s Day on Sunday.