By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information on the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment last week. The victims have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen.

They were found shot and killed last Tuesday evening inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street.

More than a week since the murders, police are still looking for the person or persons who shot the family.

That has led to a Crime Stoppers increase in the reward to $10,000. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Jennifer McRae