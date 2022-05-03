DENVER (CBS4) – If the Supreme Court of the United States were to strike down Roe v. Wade, then abortion rights would be decided on a state-by-state basis across the country. Colorado lawmakers passed and Governor Polis has already signed a new law that would protect abortion rights, making the state sort of an “island” within the western United States in that regard.
Colorado is one of 16 states in the nation with laws protecting abortion rights. Most of the other states are on the East or West Coasts. Colorado is the only one in the western part of the nation, which may make it a destination for women who are seeking the procedure.
The nonprofit organization Colorado Doula Project said that’s it’s ready to see an increase.
“We are holding the line for every state that says, ‘No’. We are holding the line. Roe v. Wade may fall, but we will not,” said Confidence Omenai, a board member of Colorado Doula Project.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue it’s final decision in late June or early July. Congressional Democrats have vowed to hold a vote on abortion, guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion services. President Biden has called on Congress to pass a law codifying the Roe v Wade decision, but the measure would face an uphill battle in the divided Senate.