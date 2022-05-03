(CBS4) — In a rare breach from the U.S. Supreme Court, the bombshell leak indicating justices will overturn the landmark 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade has gained nationwide attention. Hours after Politico released what it says is a draft opinion opening the door for states to decide whether abortion should be legal or not, people gathered outside of the Supreme Court late Monday night to protest the potential decision. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

We looked into Colorado’s state laws surrounding this Tuesday morning. Four weeks ago, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 12-79, also known as the Reproductive Health Quality Act, giving women the right to an abortion. It also says an egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent rights.

Colorado has seen pro-abortion and anti-abortion rights protests and ballot issues for years. According to the state bill, there have been more than 40 attempts to criminalize or outlaw abortion in Colorado since 2010.

Shortly after the news of the leak broke Monday night, we spoke to Jeff Hunt, the director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University. He is opposed to Colorado’s legislation and talked about what the Supreme Court’s possible decision could mean for the state.

“It’s wide open at this point,” Hunt told CBS4. “That’s what if this decision if it comes down to this point will allow. Every state will be able to make their own decisions with regards to abortion … Will choose to restrict abortion.”

On the other side of the debate, late Monday night, Planned Parenthood called the leaked opinion horrifying and unprecedented. It says it will fight to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion