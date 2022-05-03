Need For Equitable Access To Mental Health Care Highlighted By Gov. Jared PolisThe Governor's Behavioral Health Task Force is also pushing to address workforce shortages among mental health professionals, build a more effective safety net systems for people with behavioral health disorders, and shore up mental health care services to meet record demand.

State House Passes Bill To Make Prescriptions, Health Care More AffordableThe state House has passed a bill that makes prescription drugs and health care more affordable and dependable.

Many COVID Testing Sites In Denver Metro Area ClosingMore than a dozen, free COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver metro area are shutting down this weekend.

Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian FluAn adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado's Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate.

More School Districts Across Colorado Enroll In State Narcan ProgramIn addition to school districts, county health agencies and law enforcement are also able to access the lifesaving medication.

Bill At State Capitol Would Remove Sperm Donor AnonymityFertility treatments have made it possible for thousands of couples to have a family but some lawmakers say a lack of transparency in the industry has also made it prime for fraud.