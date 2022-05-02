DENVER (CBS4) – Together in prayer with candles and balloons in hand, friends and family members gathered to remember not one, not two but three souls who were taken too soon.

“To say goodbye before saying goodbye,” said Suzette Robinson. “My sister, she loved everybody, especially kids, they also clinged to her, she’s just a beautiful person.”

Robinson tells CBS4 her sister Denise Hood was one of the victims shot and killed on Tuesday inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. While Denver Police have not confirmed the names of the three victims, Robinson tells CBS4 her sister, Hood’s grandson Donne Jr., and 4-year-old great-grandson were also killed.

“Why? I mean this is devastating to my family,” Robinson said.

Nearly a week since the murders, and police are still looking for the person or persons who did this.

“They’re not a person, they just couldn’t be to kill a four-year-old baby,” said Robinson. “They didn’t just die, they were killed.”

Currently, police are still investigating the incident, and are seeking any information leading up to the shooting. Tonight the family is left looking for answers and is leaning on the community to help get them through these times.

“They can’t be on the street like this,” Robinson said. “We just hope if somebody… if you see something say something, please.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses for all three. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).