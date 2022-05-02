(CBS4) — There was a large trash pile on fire in the area of Interstate 70 and Ivy Street in Denver Monday morning, and smoke was visible from the interstate.
Denver Fire PIO Greg Pixley told CBS4 the fire department was working to put out the fire, but it would not be investigating the cause.
Denver Fire Department tweet just before 7 a.m., Holly Street was closed from 46th Ave to 48th Ave. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSED: Holly St closed from 46th Ave to 48th Ave, Road closed due to a fire. Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/6ZsMttgDvy
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2022
There was no report of injuries or danger to any structures.