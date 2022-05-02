(CBS4) – An alleged fentanyl dealer is under arrest after police in Louisville say they saved a young woman who nearly overdosed on the drug. Orlando “Lando” Anglada, 30, was arrested on Sunday in Denver.
On April 15, Louisville police responded to a medical call. Officers found a 23-year-old woman unconscious and not breathing in the middle of a driveway in the 900 block of Dahlia Street. Officers were told she was poisoned by fentanyl.
That’s when an officer started life saving measures — including giving her Narcan — and she was revived.
Anglada, who sometimes goes by the nickname “Lando,” is also being held on warrants out of Denver as well as Jefferson County and Boulder County.