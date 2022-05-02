Broncos second round draft pick Nik Bonitto out of Oklahoma joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live this week.

(CBS4) – Nik Bonitto heard his name called on Friday night during the NFL Draft when the Broncos drafted him 64th overall in the second round. He then flew to Denver on Saturday to meet with Broncos staff and the media.

“It was really good being around the guys again, and seeing everybody’s faces again,” said Bonitto, who had been to Denver and met with the Broncos during the pre-draft process.

Bonitto admitted he got emotional when he got the call from Broncos GM George Paton on Friday night.

“I was waiting for the call, and then all of a sudden I see Denver, Colorado, and I automatically started crying, and I was like ‘hold on, I still have to answer the phone,’” Bonitto joked. “I tried to hold back the tears, but I couldn’t.”

Bonitto has said publicly that he models his game after former Bronco Von Miller, and studies Miller’s game to try and improve his. “(Von’s) get off and anticipation of the snap, that was one thing that was really big for me when watching him,” said Bonitto. “That and his bend and his relentlessness getting after the quarterbacks, those are a few things that I try to implement in my game when I look at Von.”

Bonitto will be joined in Denver by his former college teammate Delarrin Turner-Yell (safety), who the Broncos selected in the 5th round.

“Delarrin is a guy, we’re workout buddies, we were on the same rack, worked out and competed with each other. He’s a guy that, even off the field we are best friends. He’s a guy that I was hoping for that we would get here, and they’re going to get a guy that’s going to compete day one. He’s a tough player. A fast player. I think Broncos Country is definitely going to like what they see out of him.”