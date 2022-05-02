(CBS4)– It’s the moment every kid dreams of – hearing his name called at the NFL Draft. On Friday night in Fort Collins, that dream came true for Trey McBride.

The Colorado State University star tight end watched the draft anxiously, waiting for a phone call from an NFL team. The first round came and went and McBride was still waiting. The second round kicked off, and again McBride was waiting.

“I was anxious as heck. Nervous more than anything. I just kind of feel like I had this ball in stomach,” Trey McBride said.

After what felt like a lifetime of waiting, McBride’s phone finally rang. It was the Arizona Cardinals calling to tell him they would be drafting him with the 55th overall pick.

“This is a moment that I’ve been truly dreaming of my whole life. This is something that just means the world to me. It’s so special and I’m just so grateful that the Cardinals believed in me and want me to be a part of that organization.”

With a single phone call, Trey McBride’s life is forever changed. All his life’s work, all the blood, sweat and tears, paying off in the ultimate way.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. To finally be drafted and to be officially an NFL player, man this is so special.”

McBride has worked tirelessly to get to this point. But he’s never been alone. As so many pro athletes will tell you, achieving the dream wouldn’t be possible without the endless love and support of family and friends. It’s why McBride wanted to share his big moment with those closest to him.

“This is the best day of my life. I wouldn’t want to spend it with anyone else but them. I really wanted it to be about them. They’ve been so supportive my whole career. I’m just grateful they were here.”

One of the biggest influences in McBride’s life, both on and off the field, is former Denver Broncos and fellow Fort Morgan native, Joel Dreessen. Joel was on hand for McBride’s draft party, giving him advice and supporting him as he’s done throughout Trey’s football journey.

“The thing about Trey is he was always hungry. I say this to a lot of young guys, ‘hey, I’m here for anything you need, text me, call me. I’m here to help I’m here to be a mentor for you’. But Trey actually did it. He’d hit me up all the time and ask me questions. He was thirsty for knowledge,” Joel Dreessen said. “I’ve never been more proud of a young man. Just knowing him from high school. To see him go from Fort Morgan High School to Colorado State and now be drafted 55th overall into the NFL. Just so proud.”

“Joel has been such a huge role model of mine. Being from Fort Morgan and having a guy like him to look up to – everybody from Fort Morgan wanted to be like Joel,” McBride said. “To have a guy like that in my corner, that I look up to and now is such a great friend of mine, is very special.”

As McBride takes the next step in his NFL journey, he hopes to carry on the legacy that Dreessen has built in their hometown.

“I just remember how special it was when Joel came back to Fort Morgan and talked to us when we were in high school. I wanted to be just like Joel Dreessen. I just remember how big of an impact he had on me. Now I’m in the same situation he was in, and I want to do the same thing for Fort Morgan,” McBride said.

As far as what the Fort Morgan legacy is, it’s all about paying it forward.

“It’s our job to send the elevator back down. We did all we could. We rode the elevator to the top, we got the most out of our bodies that we possibly could of and had an NFL career. Our job now is to go help these young men,” Dreessen said. “So when I heard about Trey, I did everything I could to be a resource for him. The Fort Morgan legacy is to send the elevator back down – and I know he’s going to do that. When the next kid from Morgan county comes along, I know Trey is going to seek him out. I know he’s going to find him.”