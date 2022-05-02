(CBS4) – Four months since the destructive Marshall Fire changed thousands of lives in Colorado, there is hope for homeowners. The first building permit has been approved in Superior.

Ed and Terri Colson of Superior told CBS4 they are excited to build a new home on their property and they plan to celebrate the awarding of the permit.

Delynn Copley lost her home next door and is also trying to put up a new house.

“I am excited for the town of Superior to begin rebuilding,” she said.

It hasn’t been easy to get the permit. Homeowners who lost their houses in the Dec. 30 wildfire must jump a series of hurdles with their communities. One step is having all the debris cleared from the lot.

“As we are going through the process again we are kind of in dread over how long it might take. But our next-door neighbors have gotten their permit issued already so that gives me a sense of hope,” Copley said.

The city of Louisville is also close to issuing its first permit. It lost 549 homes and several businesses.

The 800 block of Trail Ridge Drive in Louisville was in attractive suburban neighborhood until the Marshall fire swept through. Now it is in ruins. The owner of one home on that block just became the first to file an application to rebuild in Louisville’s city limits.

Lisa Ritchie, Louisville’s fire recovery manager, says there’s a lot to do.

“Primarily financial with their insurance company understanding their budget, selecting a builder, selecting an architect and finally submitting a plan to get a building permit,” she said.

The hopes are that what is now fire damage and debris will regain the attractive look it once had.