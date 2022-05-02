(CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow visited Ukraine over the weekend as part of a Congressional delegation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Grateful to join @SpeakerPelosi, @RepAdamSchiff, @RepGregoryMeeks, & @RepMcGovern on the ground in Ukraine as we assessed the damage of Putin’s war and how the United States can do our part to support our Ukrainian friends in their fight for democracy. pic.twitter.com/kwVN3kuU3t
— Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) May 2, 2022
Crow tweeted “we assessed the damage of Putin’s war and how the United States can do our part to support our Ukrainian friends in their fight for democracy.”
Crow is returning to the U.S. on Monday.