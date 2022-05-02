CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

(CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow visited Ukraine over the weekend as part of a Congressional delegation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(credit: CBS)

Crow tweeted “we assessed the damage of Putin’s war and how the United States can do our part to support our Ukrainian friends in their fight for democracy.”

(credit: CBS)

Crow is returning to the U.S. on Monday.

Jennifer McRae