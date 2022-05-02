BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder tracked down suspect Ian Morrison who left Colorado after he was released on bond for charges of sexual assault on a child. Morrison, 37, of Boulder, was located by the Boulder Police Special Enforcement Unit, along with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
Morrison was taken into custody in Tillamook, Oregon. He had a handgun at the time of his arrest.
Morrison failed to show up to court last year. Now he faces additional charges with failing to appear, felony bond violation and violation of a protection order in addition to the other charges he was facing.
Morrison was initially arrested in January 2021 on charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment stemming from incidents that occurred in 2020. That investigation also revealed that Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material of children.