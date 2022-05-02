DENVER (CBS4) – This first Monday in May is bringing some much needed moisture to Colorado as rain and snow moves through the region. Many around metro Denver even heard claps of thunder Sunday night as the leading edge of this storm system pushed into the Front Range.

So far Denver’s official rain total stands at 0.83 inches of rain at the airport, which is excellent news, especially after one of the driest Aprils on record. We will get an updated rain total from DIA later today that will include any additional rain or snow that might fall.

Snow is no stranger to Colorado during the month of May, even in the Denver metro area, where we average a few inches in a typical year. We have had some reports of flakes mixed in with the rain around the city, mostly above 6,000 feet in elevation. For a brief time some flakes were reported in the vicinity of the Denver airport.

Looking ahead to the afternoon it will be a cloudy and cool day with the threat for occasional showers through the morning. That threat will gradually diminish into the early and mid-afternoon. We’ll get some drier air in overnight ahead of the next weather system which will arrive as we move from Tuesday into Wednesday.