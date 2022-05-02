(CBS4) — There was a large trash pile on fire at Denver Metal Recycling in the area of Interstate 70 and Ivy Street in Denver Monday morning, and smoke was visible from the interstate. Denver Fire Department confirmed there was no danger beyond the property and no reported injuries. Large amounts of smoke were visible from the interstate for miles, however, and police advised drivers to avoid the area.
Denver Fire PIO Greg Pixley told CBS4 the fire department was working to put out the fire, but it would not be investigating the cause. CBS4 went to the scene of the fire at the recycling facility, where smoke plumes were still billowing from the large pile of scrap at 8 a.m.
The call originally was received by firefighters at 6 a.m. with reports of 30 to 40 feet of flames at the facility.
The #DenverFireDepartment is on scene of a trashfire at a recycling plant located at I-70 & Ivy that has large amounts of metals involved. Hidden fire in the pile is making the extinguishment difficult. Traffic in the area affected, so alternate routes are advised.
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) May 2, 2022
Denver Police Department tweeted just before 7 a.m., Holly Street was closed from 46th Ave to 48th Ave. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSED: Holly St closed from 46th Ave to 48th Ave, Road closed due to a fire. Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2022
There was no report of injuries or danger to any structures.