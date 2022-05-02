(CBS4) – Colorado leaders are reacting to a reported leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that points to Roe v. Wade being overturned this summer.
The decision would end 50 years of federal protection of abortion rights in the country. But since it is only a draft justices can change their votes before the final decision is released.
Colorado lawmakers passed a law this legislative session that would protect those rights no matter what happens.
Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out a lengthy statement that reads in part “Colorado remains a state where freedom is respected and where any person has the ability to live, work thrive and raise a family on their own terms.
He added “in Colorado we will continue to fight for and respect the right to make decisions about your own body and medical health.”
Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, tweeted “if the reporting by Poltico is accurate, this ruling would be the most consequential pro-life decision in decades. I hope and pray this is true.”