DENVER (CBS4)– A jury has found Bustaman Kartabrata guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 killings of Joseph McDaniels, Althea McDaniels, and their eleven-year-old daughter. Jurors deliberated for just three hours before they reached a verdict on April 29.
Kartabrata, 62, entered the home of his wife’s son and family on May 23, 2019 as the family was preparing to move to Mississippi. According to the arrest affidavit, the family had recently sold their home and were packing up belongings.
A 9-year-old boy watched as Kartabrata shot and killed his mother and father. He then chased and shot the 11-year-old.
The grandmother of the children saved herself by jumping out of a second-story window while the boy escaped and ran for help.
Kartabrata is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6. He was also found guilty of menacing the boy who ran for help.