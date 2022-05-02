CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– A baby great horned owl is back in its nest after getting a lift from the Denver Fire Department over the weekend. An off-duty firefighter spotted the bird in trouble on Saturday in southwest Denver.

(credit: Denver Fire)

The bird had fallen out of its nest.

(credit: Denver Fire)

He called for help from Denver Fire Truck Company Number 38. This led to a sort-of reverse rescue where the firefighters climbed up the ladder to get the bird back in its nest.

(credit: Denver Fire)

Jennifer McRae