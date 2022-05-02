DENVER (CBS4)– A baby great horned owl is back in its nest after getting a lift from the Denver Fire Department over the weekend. An off-duty firefighter spotted the bird in trouble on Saturday in southwest Denver.
The bird had fallen out of its nest.
The #Denverfiredepartment Truck #38 assisted putting a baby great horned owl back into its nest after it had fallen out. Firefighters are known for rescuing cats out of trees but not typically putting an owl back into one! #HoosYourFriend #BirdLovers @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/p195Ujcp7I
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) May 2, 2022
He called for help from Denver Fire Truck Company Number 38. This led to a sort-of reverse rescue where the firefighters climbed up the ladder to get the bird back in its nest.