DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lawsuit against four members of the Douglas County School Board will stand. A judge denied a motion to dismiss the suit on Friday.
Douglas County resident Robert Marshall filed the suit regarding a series of private conversations amongst the four members about the future of Corey Wise as superintendent in January, before acting to fire him during a board meeting on Feb. 4.
The members are also accused of giving Wise an ultimatum privately before the meeting in which he was fired.
RELATED: Corey Wise Files Discrimination Complaint Against Douglas County Schools