By Anna Maria Basquez
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials reported a man was shot near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, south of Sloan Lake, just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Police were seen at a 7-Eleven gas station for a report of a man with a gun in a black van.
Police tell CBS4 at least one shot was fired, and one person was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
“There’s no update on the victim’s condition, and no suspect information. I know we’ve got agents working on that,” said Garrett Boyd, spokesman for Lakewood Police.
It’s not clear if a suspect was caught.
Witnesses with information about the crime can call 720-913-7867, or text crimes to 274637.