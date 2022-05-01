By Danielle Chavira

(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office said on April 30 it is reviewing a petition calling for advanced DNA technology in the case of JonBenet Ramsey. JonBenet died more than 25 years ago in her home in Boulder.

The petition calls for an end to the conspiracy theories and “false investigative starts.”

“JonBenét Ramsey deserves justice and new advances in DNA technology finally make that possible. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, you are the only person with enough power and independence in the state to put Ramsey DNA testing decisions in the hands of a new agency that’s free from Boulder’s significant history with the case,” the petition stated.

CBS4 reached out to the governor’s office. A spokesperson shared this statement:

“The State will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenet Ramsey’s killer and bring him or her to justice.”

On Dec. 26, 2021, the 25th anniversary of JonBenet’s death, the Boulder Police Department said they were working closely with state investigators on “future DNA advancements.”

At the time of the anniversary, investigators said they’ve analyzed nearly 1,000 DNA samples during the course of the Ramsey investigation, police said in the statement, along with receiving, reviewing or investigating more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails. Detectives have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 people in connection with the case, the department said.

The Ramsey petition also calls attention to Polis’ decision to get involved in the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos case. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted last year for a tragic and deadly crash on Interstate 70.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi truck when his brakes went out coming down the hill, and he collided with several vehicles causing a massive crash in Lakewood in 2019.

Polis announced the commutation of Aguilera-Mederos on Dec. 30, 2021 — two weeks ahead of the reconsideration hearing the judge had scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022. Polis reduced the sentence to 10 years — making Aguilera-Mederos eligible for parole in five years.

“Your intervention in the Colorado truck driver case shows you have compassion. You have the power. Given the lack of progress by the Boulder Police, we the undersigned petitioners ask you to move DNA decisions in this case away from the BPD to an independent agency so that JonBenét has a last chance at the justice she deserves,” the petition stated.