By Anna Maria Basquez
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police confirmed a man was shot outside at 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
“There was one victim that sustained non life-threatening injuries,” said Officer Kurt Barnes, spokesman for the Denver Police Department. The shooting was outside. “The suspect then ran off and jumped into a car and took off from there. It sounds like it was an altercation.”
Police did not yet have suspect information and the public is asked to call Crime Stoppers with any information at 720-913-STOP (7867).