FIRST ALERTExpect a wet and chilly morning commute on Monday in the Denver metro area.
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- A moisture packed storm is pushing into Colorado for Monday. This system will deliver mountain snow and rare morning showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains.

(credit: CBS)

Thunderstorms will be ramping up overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a variety of different types of precipitation expected.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver metro area and Front Range may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to nearly an inch of rain during the day on Monday with most of that falling in the morning.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

There will be snow attached to the cold front many higher spots receiving anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range may have a bullseye for heavier snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for these spots thru noon on Monday for 5 to 10 inches of snow.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver metro area may see light amounts of snow around town mixed in with the rain. With some accumulation in and near the foothills.

 

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera