DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police want to find suspects accused of aggravated assault at a Walmart near East Smith Road Quebec Street. It happened on April 24 at around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the suspects are connected to a white hatchback sedan. They describe the suspects as a Black male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-feet-09 with a slim build and a possible goatee.
#Denver, do you recognize any of these suspects? If so, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/RsXrjvBSPi
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 29, 2022
The second suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s, about 6-feet-4 with a slim build with possible dreadlocks.
Those who know more about the crime or the suspects are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.