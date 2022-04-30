DENVER (CBS4) – Denver just released its watering rules for the summer. These go into effect on Monday. Denver Water says that even though mountain snowpack is in relatively good shape, the water collection areas ended the season below average.
Lawn watering is not allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents should also water no more than three days per week.
If you have a leaking sprinkler system, it must be repaired in 10 days. Broken sprinkler heads can waste up to 10 gallons a minute.
It’s also required to use a hose nozzle with a shutoff valve when washing your car.