DENVER (CBS4) – Friday’s wind maker will continue a slow crawl to the east today with improving wind speeds for most. It will take the longest for Colorado’s far eastern plains to see speeds slow down, especially in the northeast corner, but hang in there, it should get a little better. The rest of us will still have some wind from time to time but nothing like we saw yesterday.

BUH BYE – wind maker – don't let the door hit ya …. well you know the saying haha. Still windy in NE Colorado but speeds should improve a bit more as this moves away. Next storm hits Sunday night. Join me and @Mekialaya til 9a for the deets! #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/bspGOki0yu — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) April 30, 2022

Today will be the pick day of the weekend to be outside in terms of sunshine. Most of the state will be virtually cloud free with seasonal temps in the 50s and 60s. Parts of southern Colorado will see a few lower 70s. On Sunday the temperatures will be similar but it will start to turn cloudy through the day ahead of the next storm.

That storm will bring a little bit of everything to Colorado. In true May fashion we may even see a few strong to severe thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening on the eastern plains. Then rain and snow will develop overnight in the mountains and spread into Denver and the northeast plains by Monday morning.

The first week of May will be an active one for Colorado with at least two chances for some much needed moisture. After the Sunday night and Monday storm we will see the next one arrive on Wednesday.