Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian FluAn adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado's Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate.

More School Districts Across Colorado Enroll In State Narcan ProgramIn addition to school districts, county health agencies and law enforcement are also able to access the lifesaving medication.

Bill At State Capitol Would Remove Sperm Donor AnonymityFertility treatments have made it possible for thousands of couples to have a family but some lawmakers say a lack of transparency in the industry has also made it prime for fraud.

CBS4 Thanks Denver Health WorkersKathy Patterson, a respiratory therapy clinical educator, says moments like this are important reminders they have not been forgotten.

Summit School District One Of The First To Ditch Fully Remote Learning Next YearKeeping fully remote learning going forward would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Red Rock Pharmacy In Denver Suspended From State COVID Vaccine ProgramThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Denver pharmacy from its COVID-19 vaccine program.