DENVER, CO – The Denver Broncos used their 2 fourth round picks on the defensive side of the ball selecting Safety Demarri Mathis of Pittsburgh and defensive lineman Eyomi Uwazurike of Iowa State.
Mathis was honorable mention All-ACC after sitting out 2020 with a torn labrum he suffered while boxing. His 43.5 inch vertical jump at his pro day was better than any vertical jump at the NFL combine.
“I know about Russell Wilson, I know about Pat Surtain, I know some players on the team and I know it’s a good program, good defense and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Mathis said.
Uwazurike is a big defensive lineman at 6-6 and 319 pounds. He was first-team All Big-12 and 2nd team Academic All Big-12. He was second on the Cyclones in tackle for loss (12) and sacks (9) last season.
“I didn’t know that I was on their list, it was shocking to see,” Uwazurike said. “When I got that phone call from Denver I couldn’t believe what I was looking at.”