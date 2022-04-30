DENVER (CBS4) – With their three picks in the 5th round, the Denver Broncos grabbed a little bit of everything. Offense, Defense and Special Teams.
With their first selection in the 5th round, the Broncos selected safety Delarrin Turner-Yell from Oklahoma. Turner-Yell was an All Big-12 second team selection (coaches) an Academic All Big-12 second team selection.
The the 162nd pick overall, the Broncos turned to the offensive side of the ball selecting Montrell Washington a receiver from Samford. He best bet to make the Broncos however might be in the return game where he was a first team all conference kick returner last season and as a junior was tabbed an All-American return specialist by several publications.
Then the Broncos traded up in the 5th round to select Washington offensive tackle Luke Wattenberg, Wattenberg was a 2-time All Pac-12 honorable mention center. He was a durable player for the Huskies starting 52 games in his career in Seattle.