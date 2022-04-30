CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Eric Christensen
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – With their three picks in the 5th round, the Denver Broncos grabbed a little bit of everything. Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

With their first selection in the 5th round, the Broncos selected safety Delarrin Turner-Yell from Oklahoma. Turner-Yell was an All Big-12 second team selection (coaches) an Academic All Big-12 second team selection.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 13: Montrell Washington #4 of the Samford Bulldogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The the 162nd pick overall, the Broncos turned to the offensive side of the ball selecting Montrell Washington a receiver from Samford. He best bet to make the  Broncos however might be in the return game where he was a first team all conference kick returner last season and as a junior was tabbed an All-American return specialist by several publications.

Then the Broncos traded up in the 5th round to select Washington offensive tackle Luke Wattenberg,  Wattenberg was a 2-time All Pac-12 honorable mention center. He was a durable player for the Huskies starting 52 games in his career in Seattle.

