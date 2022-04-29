DENVER (CBS4)– William Schwartz is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from two charities over a five-year period. The Denver District Attorney’s Office has charged Schwartz, 43, with two counts of theft and one count of money laundering.
A Denver grand jury indicted Schwartz after hearing evidence about the alleged theft from two Denver charitable organizations that rely on donor funding.
Prosecutors allege that the theft and money laundering began in November 2014 and continued until May 2019 when one of the organizations discovered suspicious bank account activity. That’s when a Denver DA’s Office investigator discovered the alleged theft from the second charitable organization in February 2022.
Schwartz was arrested April 21. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 9 for an arraignment.